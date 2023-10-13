Indian Navy Invites Applications For Short Service Commission, Check Details To Apply

Indian Navy

The Indian Navy has invited applications from unmarried eligible men and unmarried women candidates for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) for course commencing from June 2024. The training for the programme will be conducted at the Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala.

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website to submit their application forms by October 29, 2023. The applications are open for around 224 Short Service Commission posts.

This recruitment drive is being held to fill up 224 vacancies of which 18 are for the education branch, 100 for technical branch and 106 for the Executive.

Branches and their eligibility

Around 40 posts are open for General Service {GS(X)/ Hydro Cadre}, 8 posts for Air Traffic Controller (ATC), 18 posts for Naval Air Operations Officer (erstwhile Observer), 20 posts for Pilot and Logistics each. These job roles come under the Executive branch and require a BE/BTech degree holder with minimum 60 per cent marks.

The Education branch has opening for around 18 posts and the candidates here are required to either score a minimum of 60 per cent marks in MSc (Maths, Operational Research) with Physics in BSc, MSc (Physics/Applied Physics) with Maths in BSc, MSc Chemistry with Physics in BSc. Around 12 posts are open for candidates with BTech in Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, Communication Engineering. Candidates having a MTech degree in Thermal, Production, Machine Design, Communication System Engineering Electronics and Communication Engineering, VLSI, Power System Engineering can also apply. Candidates applying for the Education entry must have scored minimum of 60% marks in class 10 and class 12 and minimum 60% marks in English in class 10 or class 12.

In the Technical branch, 30 posts are open in the Engineering Branch (General Service GS), 50 posts in the Electrical Branch {General Service and 20 posts in Naval Constructor. Candidates possessing BE / BTech with minimum 60 per cent marks in Mechanical/Mechanical with Automation; Marine; Instrumentation; Production; Aeronautical; Industrial Engineering & Management; Control Engg; Aero Space; Automobiles; Metallurgy; Mechatronics; Instrumentation & Control can apply.