Indian Doctor Elected As Publications Director Of World Medical Association

The World Medical Association (WMA) has elected Dr Venkatesh Karthikeyan as the new Publications Director of the WMA Junior Doctors' Network. The appointment took place during the recent WMA General Assembly in Helsinki, Finland.

Dr Venkatesh Karthikeyan, a distinguished figure in the field of medical science and public health, has been recognised for his outstanding contributions and leadership in health care. With a robust background in Community and Family medicine, Dr. Karthikeyan will oversee the publication activities of JDN aimed at shaping the future of medical science globally.

The World Medical Association, now encompassing 114 member countries, is dedicated to the highest standards of medical education, science, and ethics, ensuring quality health care for all people worldwide. Dr Karthikeyan's election as Publications Director underscores his formidable reputation as a leader capable of steering the international medical community towards these lofty goals.

In addition to his new role at WMA, Dr Venkatesh Karthikeyan is already serving as the National Convenor for Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) at the Indian Medical Association. This election signifies India's rising prominence as a global leader in healthcare.

The World Medical Association (WMA) is an international organization representing physicians. It was founded on 17 September 1947, when physicians from 27 different countries met at the First General Assembly of the WMA in Paris. The organization was created to ensure the independence of physicians, and to work for the highest possible standards of ethical behaviour and care by physicians, at all times. This was particularly important to physicians after the Second World War, and therefore the WMA has always been an independent confederation of free professional associations.