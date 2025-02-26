Indian Council Of Philosophical Research Inviting Applications For Various Posts

Indian Council of Philosophical Research (ICPR) has invited applications for various posts. One vacancy is open for the post of Member Secretary (Group 'A'). Candidate not below the age group of 45 years can apply for the post. The candidate will be eligible for a pay scale of Level-13 A of Pay Matrix Rs 1,31,100-2,16,600.



Essential qualification

For Direct Recruitment

Eminent Scholar in the field of Philosophy with several years of research/academic and administrative experience.

In case of Transfer on deputation

A Professor in a University or a scholar with at least 15 years of experience of teaching/research with experience of administration.

Important documents required

i) Matriculation/Secondary Examination Certificate or an equivalent Certificate for Age proof.

(ii) Final Mark Sheet/Degree as a proof of meeting educational qualification.

(iii) The departmental candidate should submit a certificate from his/her employer in the prescribed format at Annexure-I.

(iv) Candidates who are employed under Government may send an advance copy of application. However, advance application will be entertained only when application through proper channel (Forwarding Authority) along with duly attested copies of last five years APARs, are received.

The candidates short-listed for interview will be informed by post, email as well as notified in the Council's website www.icpr.in.

Candidates who ore working in central and State Government. Universities and Autonomous bodies may send an advance copy of application. However, advance application shall be entertained only when application through proper channel (Forwarding Authority) is received.