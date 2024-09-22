Advertisement

Indian Coast Guard Jobs: Application Begins For Various Posts, Check Salaries

The maximum age for candidates applying for deputation (including short-term contracts) must not exceed 56 years.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Indian Coast Guard Jobs: Application Begins For Various Posts, Check Salaries
Interested candidates can apply by visiting official Coast Guard website.

Indian Coast Guard Jobs 2024: The Indian Coast Guard invites applications for various job roles. Eligible and interested candidates can apply by visiting the official Coast Guard website at indiancoastguard.gov.in.

The job roles, however, are on a deputation basis for an initial period of two years.


Indian Coast Guard Jobs 2024: Various Posts

Senior Civilian Staff Officer (Logistics)
 Number of postings: 3  
 Salary: Rs 78,800 - 2,09,200  


Civilian Staff Officer (Logistics)
 Number of postings: 12  
 Salary: Rs. 67,700 - 2,08,700  


Assistant Director (Official Language)  
 Number of postings: 3  
 Salary: Rs. 56,100 - 1,77,500  


Section Officer (General Central Service, Group 'B', Gazetted, Ministerial)
  Number of postings: 7  
  Salary: Rs. 9,300 - 34,800  


Civilian Gazetted Officer (Logistics)
  Number of postings: 8  
  Salary: Rs. 44,900 - 1,42,400  


Foreman of Stores  
 Number of postings: 2  
 Salary: Rs. 35,400 - 1,12,400  


Store Keeper Grade-I 
  Number of postings: 3  
  Salary: Rs. 25,500 - 81,100  


The maximum age for candidates applying for deputation (including short-term contracts) must not exceed 56 years. 

The official notification reads: "The departmental officers/personnel in the feeder category who are in the direct line of promotion will not be eligible for consideration for appointment on deputation or absorption. Similarly, deputationists shall not be eligible for consideration for appointment by promotion."

The departments should also be required to confirm that, if selected, the officers or individuals in question will be relieved of their duties, in accordance with the official notification.

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Coast Gaurd, Navy Jobs, Jobs
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
MP NEET UG Counselling 2024: Choice-Filling Window Closes Today, Check Details
Indian Coast Guard Jobs: Application Begins For Various Posts, Check Salaries
Delhi University Invites Applications For Vice Chancellor Internship Scheme
Next Article
Delhi University Invites Applications For Vice Chancellor Internship Scheme
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com