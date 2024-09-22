Indian Coast Guard Jobs: Application Begins For Various Posts, Check Salaries

Indian Coast Guard Jobs 2024: The Indian Coast Guard invites applications for various job roles. Eligible and interested candidates can apply by visiting the official Coast Guard website at indiancoastguard.gov.in.

The job roles, however, are on a deputation basis for an initial period of two years.



Indian Coast Guard Jobs 2024: Various Posts

Senior Civilian Staff Officer (Logistics)

Number of postings: 3

Salary: Rs 78,800 - 2,09,200



Civilian Staff Officer (Logistics)

Number of postings: 12

Salary: Rs. 67,700 - 2,08,700



Assistant Director (Official Language)

Number of postings: 3

Salary: Rs. 56,100 - 1,77,500



Section Officer (General Central Service, Group 'B', Gazetted, Ministerial)

Number of postings: 7

Salary: Rs. 9,300 - 34,800



Civilian Gazetted Officer (Logistics)

Number of postings: 8

Salary: Rs. 44,900 - 1,42,400



Foreman of Stores

Number of postings: 2

Salary: Rs. 35,400 - 1,12,400



Store Keeper Grade-I

Number of postings: 3

Salary: Rs. 25,500 - 81,100



The maximum age for candidates applying for deputation (including short-term contracts) must not exceed 56 years.

The official notification reads: "The departmental officers/personnel in the feeder category who are in the direct line of promotion will not be eligible for consideration for appointment on deputation or absorption. Similarly, deputationists shall not be eligible for consideration for appointment by promotion."

The departments should also be required to confirm that, if selected, the officers or individuals in question will be relieved of their duties, in accordance with the official notification.