Indian Army Invites Online Applications For Short Service Commission, Check Deadline

The Indian Army has invited applications from unmarried male and unmarried female (including Wards of Battle Casualties of Indian Army Personnel), for grant of Short Service Commission (Non Tech) as NCC Special Entry in the Indian Army.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit

For National Cadet Corps (NCC) candidates (including wards of Battle Casualties) the age limit is between 19 to 25 years as on July 1, 2025 (born not earlier than July 2, 2000 and not later than July 1, 2006 both dates inclusive).

Educational Qualification

Candidates having a degree from a recognised university or equivalent with aggregate of minimum 50 per cent marks taking into account marks of all the years are eligible to apply.

Those studying in final year are also allowed to apply provided they have secured minimum 50 per cent aggregate marks in the first two/three years of three/four years degree course respectively. Such students will need to secure overall aggregate of minimum 50 per cent marks in degree course if selected in interview, failing which their candidature will be cancelled.

Service in NCC

Candidate should have served for minimum two/three years (as applicable) in Senior Division/Wg of NCC.

Vacancies

Around 70 posts are vacant for NCC Men. Of these, 63 are for General Category and 7 for Wards of Battle Casualties of Indian Army personnel only.

Around six posts are vacant for NCC Women. Of these, five are for General Category and one for Wards of Battle Casualties of Indian Army personnel.

Training

Duration of training is 49 weeks at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai.

(a) Selected candidates will be detailed for Pre-Commission training at OTA, Chennai according to their position in the final order of merit.

(b) Candidates will neither be allowed to marry during the period of training nor will he/she be allowed to live with parents/guardians. Candidates must not marry until they complete the full training at OTA.

Cost of Training

The entire cost of training at OTA is at Government expense. In case the cadet is withdrawn from training academy due to reasons other than medical ground or the reasons not beyond his/her control, he/she will be liable to refund cost of training at Rs 16,260 per week (as on 2023).

Applications will only be accepted online on website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. The deadline to fill the application forms is March 15, 2025.