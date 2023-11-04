Indian Army Invites Job Applications From Law Graduates, Check Details

Indian army.

Applications are invited from unmarried male and unmarried female law graduates for grant of Short Service Commission in the Indian Army. The applications are for the post of Judge Advocate General Branch.

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Indian Army and register by November 28, 2023. The applications can be filed by 3 pm on the last date.



Eligibility

Candidates between the age-group of 21 to 27 years as on January 1, 2024 with an LLB degree are eligible to apply. These candidates must have scored a minimum of 55 per cent marks in their LLB degree which must be a three years professional degree after graduation or five years degree after 10 plus 2.

Besides this, CLAT PG 2023 score is mandatory for all candidates. The candidates must be eligible for registration as an advocate with Bar Council of India/State.

While, the selection for both the categories of men and women are notified through a common notification, the selection process for them is done separately where the two categories are tested independently.

Tenure of the engagement

Short Service Commission will be granted to men and women in the regular Army for 14 years i.e. for an initial period of 10 years extendable by a further period of 4 years.

The official notification mentions, "Male and female officers who are willing to continue to serve in Indian Army after the expiry of period of ten years of Short Service Commission may be considered for the grant of Permanent Commission (PC) in the tenth year of their Short Service Commission."

Candidates who successfully complete Pre-Commission training at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai will be awarded 'Post Graduate Diploma in Defence Management and Strategic Studies' by University of Madras. The candidates will be paid Rs 56,100 per month as stipend during the training period.