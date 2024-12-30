Indian Army Group C Recruitment 2024: Notice Out For Various Posts, Check Details

Indian Army Group C Recruitment 2024: The Directorate General of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (DG EME) has released a recruitment notification for Group C vacancies under the Indian Army Group C Recruitment 2024.

The available positions include Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Fitter, Tradesman Mate, Pharmacist, Fireman, Electrician, Stenographer, Draughtsman, Armament Mechanic, Tin and Copper Smith, Storekeeper, Civilian Motor Driver, Fire Engine Driver, Multitasking Staff, and more. Applicants must download the application form from the official website and submit it offline.

The official notification states: "Written tests will be conducted for all trades. The selection committee reserves the right to set minimum qualifying marks for any or all parts of the papers. Skill tests and physical tests (where applicable) will be conducted for candidates who pass the written test and meet the merit criteria. The skill and physical tests (where applicable) are qualifying in nature. Candidates who fail to qualify in the skill or physical tests will not be eligible for selection."

Candidates must submit their application in the prescribed format provided in the advertisement. The application should include a self-addressed envelope (10.5 cm x 25 cm) with a Rs 5 postal stamp, enclosed in a properly sealed envelope. Clearly write "APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF ________" on the top of the envelope. Send the application via ordinary post to the address specified for the desired post.

Applications must be received within 21 days (including Sundays and holidays) from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News.

Candidates are permitted to apply for only one trade at one location. Once submitted, applications cannot be modified. Hand-delivered applications will not be accepted.

