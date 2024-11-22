India Tops Representation In Interdisciplinary Science Rankings 2025

The Times Higher Education (THE) has released the Interdisciplinary Science Rankings (ISR) 2025, with India emerging as the most represented country, comprising 65 universities on the list. However, no Indian institution made it to the global top 10. Anna University has secured the highest position among Indian institutions, ranking 42nd globally, followed by VIT University at the 65th spot, SRM Institute of Science and Technology at 84th, KIIT University at 92nd, and Delhi University at 98th.

Other Indian universities featured in the rankings include Lovely Professional University at 99th, Amity University (Noida) at 101, Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences at 102, Jamia Millia Islamia at 103, and Jawaharlal Nehru University at 105. Institutions such as Sharda University, Panjab University, and Manipal Academy of Higher Education also found a place in the rankings.

Globally, the United States dominated the top positions, with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) securing the first rank, followed by Stanford University in second place. Singapore's National University of Singapore and Nanyang Technological University were ranked third and ninth, respectively, making Singapore the only Asian country in the top 10.

Asia remains the most represented continent in the top 100, with 47 universities from 15 countries. Among Asian nations, India and Saudi Arabia lead with six institutions each, followed by Hong Kong and Japan with five each. The University of Hong Kong and China's Fudan University were ranked 13th and 16th, respectively.

A European institute also secured its position in the top 10, with Wageningen University & Research in the Netherlands securing the seventh position. Other high-ranking US institutions include California Institute of Technology, Duke University, the University of Minnesota, and the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor.