India, Slovakia Deepen Ties In Higher Education, Research, And AI After Prime Minister Modi Meets Fico

India and Slovakia are strengthening their partnership in higher education and research, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies. In a visit paid to the Slovak Republic on June 15, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed with Robert Fico, Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic, to encourage enhanced mobility of students, academics and researchers, with particular emphasis on STEM and humanities disciplines, in order to promote deeper educational and scientific exchanges.

In a social media post on its official X handle, the Ministry of Education stated:

"India and Slovakia are strengthening their partnership in higher education and research, AI and emerging technologies".

The discussions, along with the signing of key agreements on digital technologies, mark a new chapter in innovation and cooperation between the two countries, the ministry added.

According to a report by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the two leaders appreciated the successful outcomes of the AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi, attended by Peter Pellegrini, President of the Slovak Republic. The two sides welcomed the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on Digital Technologies, which will provide a structured framework for deepening cooperation in the digital domain.

They agreed to further strengthen collaboration in emerging areas such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, start-ups, innovation ecosystems, research institutions and technology companies, with a view to fostering innovation-led growth and mutually beneficial partnerships, the report stated. The two sides also agreed to explore cooperation in new and emerging technologies, including 5G use cases, 6G standardisation, Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) applications, as per the report.

The leaders of India and Slovakia agreed to explore opportunities to strengthen cooperation between their respective space ecosystems in the field of satellite technology and its applications. They also underscored the importance of fostering exchanges between scientific and research institutions, as well as industry stakeholders, to encourage innovation and the development of advanced space technologies, as per the press release.

The two leaders agreed to encourage enhanced mobility of students, academics and researchers, with particular emphasis on STEM and humanities disciplines, in order to promote deeper educational and scientific exchanges.

As per the official press release, they took note of the existing arrangements and collaborations between higher education institutions of the two countries and encouraged their further expansion and diversification.

The two sides also welcomed the conclusion of a Memorandum of Understanding between the respective Ministries of Education in the field of higher education and research, which would provide a structured framework for strengthening academic linkages and fostering long-term institutional partnerships.