India Post GDS Recruitment Application Process Begins For 44,228 Posts, Check Details

India Post GDS Recruitment 2024: The Department of Posts, a government entity under the Ministry of Communications, has started accepting applications for Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS), Branch Post Masters (BPM), and Assistant Branch Post Masters (ABPM) posts. This recruitment drive aims to fill 44,228 positions across the country. Interested and eligible candidates can register by visiting the official website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2024: Important Dates

Registration process starts: July 15, 2024

Registration process closes: August 05, 2024

Edit/Correction window opens: August 06, 2024

Closing date of Edit/Correction window: August 08, 2024

India Post GDS Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply

Visit the official website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

On the homepage, click on "Registration" in the "Candidates Corner" section

Register yourself by filling in the required details such as name, date of birth, mobile number, email ID, and education details

Click on the "Apply" option

Enter the login details such as registration number and exam circle

Fill up the details in the opened form

Click on submit and save the form for future reference

India Post GDS Recruitment 2024 Registration: Documents Required

Mobile number (to be verified through OTP)

Email ID (to be verified through OTP)

Aadhaar number (if available)

Information about the board and year of passing the Matriculation (10th) examination

Scanned photo in .jpg/.jpeg format (less than 50 kb)

Scanned signature in .jpg/.jpeg format (less than 20 kb)

India Post GDS Recruitment 2024: Application Fee

Candidates must pay a fee of Rs. 100. However, female applicants, SC/ST applicants, PwD applicants and Transwomen applicants do not have to pay any fee.

The official application reads: "The selection of the shortlisted applicants will be purely based on the marks/data fed by an applicant at the time of submitting the final online application. However, selection will be subject to physical verification of the original certificates/mark sheet, etc., with the data/marks fed in the online application."