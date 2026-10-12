India Post GDS 2026 First Merit List Released: Check Direct Link To Download Result

The Department of Posts has released the first merit list for India Post Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Recruitment 2026. The recruitment drive aims to fill 23,757 vacancies. Candidates who applied for the posts can check their selection status on the official website at indiapost.gov.in.

Candidates whose names appear on the merit list will have to complete document verification at the Divisional Office where they have been selected. They should check the instructions issued by the concerned office for details about the verification schedule and required documents.

India Post GDS Merit List 2026: How To Check

Candidates can follow these steps to check their results:

Visit the official website at indiapost.gov.in .

. Select the relevant postal circle.

Open the India Post GDS merit list PDF.

Search for your name or registration number.

Check the post name, division and percentage of marks.

Download the PDF and save it for future reference.

India Post GDS Merit List 2026: Details Mentioned

The merit list includes details that candidates can use to check their selection status. These include:

Division Office

Post ID

Post Name

Community

Registration Number

Percentage of marks

Candidates should check these details carefully to confirm whether they have been shortlisted.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Document Verification

Candidates whose names appear on the merit list must complete document verification at the Divisional Office of their allotted division.

They should keep their original documents and certificates ready, along with two sets of photocopies of the relevant documents. Candidates must also follow any additional instructions issued by the concerned office.

Candidates are advised to check the official India Post GDS portal for the document verification schedule, reporting deadline and other recruitment updates.