India, Greece Hold Discussion To Collaborate In Field Of Education

In a move to enhance cross-border collaboration in education, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has initiated dialogue for collaboration with Greece.

A discussion was recently organised in the national capital in which T G Sitharam, chairman of AICTE and Dimitrios Ioannou, Greek Ambassador took part. The discussions were held on measures that can be taken to foster greater cohesion and collaboration in joint research, training, twinning, and development between Indian and Greek universities.

The meeting also included the Alexandros Boudouris, Deputy Chief of Mission and Ismini Panagopoulou, the First Counsellor for Political and Cultural Affairs.

After the meeting, Ambassador Ioannou assured to recommend AICTE's noble desire for collaboration to the Greek Ministry of Education. In addition, Ms. Ismini Panagopoulou will facilitate connections between AICTE and the relevant Greek authorities to promote further synergy in education.

Apart from the dialogue, Yogi Kochhar, the Honorary Commissioner Attaché and a celebrated happiness icon, announced a scholarship programme entitled 'YOL' for each educational institute that adopts a happiness programme in their environment.

Talking about the partnership, Prof T G Sitharam said, "AICTE, we have drawn inspiration from Chandrayaan-3 to embark on this journey of reclaiming and redeeming 'Vasudev Kutumbakam.' Recognising the challenges and opportunities of globalisation, we believe that cross-border collaboration is essential for shaping the future of our educational institutions and our nation."

The meeting was organised by the Hellenic Indian Chamber of Commerce and Economy. It marks the first step towards partnership between AICTE and Greece in the field of education. Both sides are committed to leveraging their collective strengths to benefit students, researchers and institutions in both nations.

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) is a statutory body under the Ministry of Education, Government of India. AICTE is responsible for the planning, formulation, and maintenance of norms and standards in technical education across the country.