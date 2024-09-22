India Announces 50 Quad Scholarships Worth Rs 4 Crore, Check Details

India has launched a new initiative to offer fifty Quad scholarships, valued at $500,000 (around Rs 4,17,40,225), to students from the Indo-Pacific region. These scholarships will support students pursuing a 4-year undergraduate engineering program at a Government of India-funded technical institution.

This announcement follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's participation in the Quad Summit in Wilmington, Delaware. The meeting was attended by U.S. President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia, and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan.

The fellowship will be managed by the Institute of International Education (IIE), a global not-for-profit organization. Starting in 2024, the fellowship will also sponsor master's and doctoral students to study science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) in the United States.

The official website reads: "The fellowship develops a network of science and technology experts committed to advancing innovation and collaboration in the private, public, and academic sectors, in their own nations and among Quad countries. The program builds foundational understanding among Quad Fellows of one another's societies and cultures through programming and networking opportunities with each country's top scientists, technologists, and politicians."

Eligibility For Master's And Doctoral Programs

Candidates must be at least 18 years old at the time of application

Applicants must be citizens or legal permanent residents of one of the Quad countries-Australia, India, Japan, or the United States-or any of the Southeast Asian countries

Students must have completed a bachelor's degree

Financial Benefits

Each Quad Fellow will receive a one-time financial grant of $40,000 (Rs 33,39,218) to cover academic expenses. However, the detailed eligibility criteria have not yet been announced

The Quad is a diplomatic partnership between Australia, India, Japan, and the United States.