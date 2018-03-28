In Kerala, Over 1 Lakh Kids Skip Caste, Religion Columns During School Admission In a written reply, the minister said that as many as 1,24,147 children had not filled up the columns which mentions caste and religion while enrolling in different standards of the government and government-aided schools during 2017-18 academic year.

376 Shares EMAIL PRINT In Kerala, Over 1 Lakh Kids Skip Caste, Religion Columns During School Admission Thiruvananthapuram: According to the information given by Education Minister C Ravindranath today in the assembly, over one lakh children in Kerala have left columns relating to caste and religion blank in school admission records in the state last year. In a written reply, the minister said that as many as 1,24,147 children had not filled up the columns which mentions caste and religion while enrolling in different standards of the government and government-aided schools during 2017-18 academic year.



The minister also said most of these students belonged classes 1 to 10.



The minister has also informed the state assembly that in Higher Secondary schools, 278 students in class 11 and 239 students in class 12 enrolled without registering their caste or religion details.



However, no students had skipped the respective columns during admission in any vocational higher secondary schools in the state, the minister said in a reply to a question by D K Murali of CPI(M), reported Press Trust of India.









Kerala makes another leap towards religion/caste free society. Around 125000 kids admitted in schools w/out mentioning religion/caste affiliation@NSMlive@dhanyarajendran@India_Soviet@MBRajeshCPMpic.twitter.com/lD1MdxpO6t - Priyesh Narayani (@abou8_blank) March 28, 2018 (With Inputs from PTI)



