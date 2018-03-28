In Kerala, Over 1 Lakh Kids Skip Caste, Religion Columns During School Admission

In a written reply, the minister said that as many as 1,24,147 children had not filled up the columns which mentions caste and religion while enrolling in different standards of the government and government-aided schools during 2017-18 academic year.

Education | | Updated: March 28, 2018 20:58 IST
376 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
In Kerala, Over 1 Lakh Kids Skip Caste, Religion Columns During School Admission

In Kerala, Over 1 Lakh Kids Skip Caste, Religion Columns During School Admission

Thiruvananthapuram:  According to the information given by Education Minister C Ravindranath today in the assembly, over one lakh children in Kerala have left columns relating to caste and religion blank in school admission records in the state last year. In a written reply, the minister said that as many as 1,24,147 children had not filled up the columns which mentions caste and religion while enrolling in different standards of the government and government-aided schools during 2017-18 academic year.

The minister also said most of these students belonged classes 1 to 10.

The minister has also informed the state assembly that in Higher Secondary schools, 278 students in class 11 and 239 students in class 12 enrolled without registering their caste or religion details.

However, no students had skipped the respective columns during admission in any vocational higher secondary schools in the state, the minister said in a reply to a question by D K Murali of CPI(M), reported Press Trust of India.




Comments
 (With Inputs from PTI)

Click here for more Education News

Trending

Kerala SchooolsReligion Column

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Karnataka VotesAkash AmbaniDiabetesHIV & AIDSHyderabad GirlPNR StatusCBSEMayawatiCancerRedmi Note 5Samsung Galaxy S8 PlusJio PhoneLive Train StatusPrakash JavadekarFacebook

................................ Advertisement ................................