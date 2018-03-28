In Kerala, Over 1 Lakh Kids Skip Caste, Religion Columns During School Admission

The minister also said most of these students belonged classes 1 to 10.
The minister has also informed the state assembly that in Higher Secondary schools, 278 students in class 11 and 239 students in class 12 enrolled without registering their caste or religion details.
However, no students had skipped the respective columns during admission in any vocational higher secondary schools in the state, the minister said in a reply to a question by D K Murali of CPI(M), reported Press Trust of India.
(With Inputs from PTI)
Kerala makes another leap towards religion/caste free society. Around 125000 kids admitted in schools w/out mentioning religion/caste affiliation@NSMlive@dhanyarajendran@India_Soviet@MBRajeshCPMpic.twitter.com/lD1MdxpO6t- Priyesh Narayani (@abou8_blank) March 28, 2018
