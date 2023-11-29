IIT Roorkee To Organise International Chemical Engineering Conference, Check Details To Register

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee's Department of Chemical Engineering is all set to organise the International Chemical Engineering Conference on Energy, Environment and Sustainability (ICECEES-2024).

The conference is organised to provide a platform for the exchange of ideas among people working at different levels in academia and industries.

The online registration for the event will end on January 15, 2024. The deadline for abstract submission is December 15, 2023. The dates for the spot registration has been scheduled for February 14-15, 2024.

The theme of the conference includes all major domains of Chemical Engineering, such as Circular Economy, Sustainable and Renewable Energy, Green Processes and Transfer Processes and Computational Modeling.

ICECEES will provide a forum for all the eminent participants to showcase their research and address the emerging future challenges pertaining to the theme of the conference.