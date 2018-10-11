IIT Roorkee To Host Local Edition Of $1,000,000 Hult Prize

Hult Prize at IIT Roorkee is now recruiting volunteers and teams who are interested in the competition.

Hult Prize announced that IIT Roorkee has been selected to host the quarter final of the competition to identify the team of students that develops the most radical and breakthrough idea to solve any of the world's toughest social challenges. Hult is the world's largest student movement for the creation of new social enterprises.

In partnership with the United Nations, the Hult Prize hosts college and university events around the world in search of the next game-changing start-up and awards one million dollars in start-up funding to the winner.

The winner of the intra-campus event will advance to one of fifteen regional finals happening around the world.

One winning team from each host city then moves onto a summer business accelerator, where participants will receive mentorship, advise and guidance as they create prototypes and get ready to launch their new social business.

The final round of competition will be held in September, and the winning team will be awarded the $1,000,000 prize, said a statement from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee.

Dhruv Puneet Singh has been selected Campus Director for the Hult Prize IIT Roorkee On Campus Program, and is confident that his peers have as good as chance as anyone to win this year's Hult Prize.

"It represents a huge opportunity for students to innovate and we feel very proud to host the world's biggest student-centered event and crowd sourcing platform," Mr Dhruv said.

Speaking of the prize, Bill Clinton, former US President, said "The Hult Prize is a wonderful example of the creative cooperation needed to build a world with shared opportunity, shared responsibility, and shared prosperity, and each year I look forward to seeing the many outstanding ideas the competition produces."

