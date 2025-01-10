IIT Roorkee Responds To Viral GATE 2025 'Idli Chutney' Email

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has responded to a strange mail that went viral on social media and sparked widespread confusion. Clarifying the issue of the unusual mail with the greeting: "Dear IDLI CHUTNEY NO SAMBHAR", the institute mentioned that it was a result of a technical glitch.

An official statement issued by the institute read, “IIT Roorkee, organizing GATE 2025, acknowledges a technical glitch in incorrect email salutations received by a few applicants while bulk mailing. The issue was resolved immediately and emails with correct names were sent to these candidates. We regret the inconvenience caused."

The mail released few days back had left students amused and confused. This odd phrase sparked widespread discussion online, with people debating whether it was a technical mistake, a prank, or something done on purpose.

The incident gained attention after a Reddit user shared a screenshot of the email, claiming it was sent by the GATE organising team. The email was meant to inform students that their admit cards were available on the GOAPS portal but instead left many scratching their heads. The post received over 2,800 upvotes and triggered a flood of memes and jokes.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 will be conducted between February 1 and 16. GATE is a national-level exam that tests students' knowledge in various subjects. Qualifiers can pursue Master's and Doctoral programmes or secure jobs in Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). IIT Roorkee is the organising institute for GATE this year.

