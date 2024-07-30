IIT Roorkee Releases GATE 2025 Result Date, Check Schedule

GATE 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has announced the result date for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025. Registration for GATE 2025 will open on August 24, 2024. The official poster for the exam includes details on important dates, eligibility criteria, test papers, application fees, and more.

GATE 2025: Important Dates

Opening date for online registration: August 24, 2024

Final date for online registration: September 26, 2024

Final date for online registration with a late fee: October 7, 2024

GATE 2025 examination dates: February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025

GATE 2025 result date: March 19, 2025

The GATE exam is a nationwide test assessing candidates' knowledge in various undergraduate-level disciplines. Successful candidates can pursue Master's and Doctoral programs, with potential financial aid. GATE scores are used by educational institutions and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for recruitment processes.

GATE 2025 will be held on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025, for admission to postgraduate engineering programs. The exam will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode, with city centers divided into eight zones.

GATE 2025: Exam Pattern

GATE 2025 will consist of 30 examination papers, allowing candidates to choose one or two test papers from permissible combinations

The exam duration will be three hours

GATE scores will be valid for three years from the result announcement date

Negative Marking

For a wrong answer in an MCQ, there will be negative marking

For a 1-mark MCQ, 1/3 mark will be deducted for a wrong answer

For a 2-mark MCQ, 2/3 mark will be deducted for a wrong answer

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates are advised to ensure they meet the eligibility criteria for GATE 2025 before applying. Eligible candidates include those studying in the third or higher year of any undergraduate degree program or those who have completed a government-approved degree program in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, or Humanities.