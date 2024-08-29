IIT Roorkee Launches Data Science And Artificial Intelligence Programme

The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) has partnered with Jaro Education, an online platform, which provides online courses in collaboration with Indian universities, to introduce a Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Applied Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

"This executive programme, offered by the Continuing Education Centre at IIT Roorkee, aims to equip professionals with the essential skills and knowledge required to excel in the fields of data science and artificial intelligence," the official press release read.

Eligibility, programme details

Applicants should have a bachelor's degree with a minimum of 50 per cent aggregate marks and have one year of work experience. For selection, candidates will have to submit personal details, educational qualifications, a resume, and a statement of purpose. The programme is 6-8 month-long.

The Post Graduate Certificate course in Applied Data Science & AI at IIT Roorkee is tailored to offer a detailed learning experience, covering both theoretical foundations and practical applications in these two courses.

The curriculum is regularly updated to incorporate the latest industry trends, including Generative AI, to ensure participants stay current with new advancements, according to the institute.

The curriculum is structured into several modules, each addressing different areas of data science and AI:

Conceptual and Technical Foundations

Data Mining and Machine Learning

Analytics using NLP, Time Series, and Networks

Data-Driven Web Products

Data-Driven Business Decisions

This new program will explore essential concepts, methodologies, and real-world applications of data science and AI. Participants will receive practical training in key software tools and technologies such as Python, R, SQL, NoSQL, and cloud analytics. The program also features live online sessions led by IIT Roorkee faculty and offers two optional campus immersions for an enhanced learning experience.

The integration of data science and AI has created numerous career opportunities across different industries. Graduates can pursue roles such as Data Analyst, Data Scientist, Machine Learning Engineer, AI Specialist, Data Engineer, Business Intelligence Analyst, and AI Research Scientist. This program equips participants with the skills needed to excel in these roles and contribute to technological advancements in their fields.