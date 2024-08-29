Advertisement

IIT Roorkee Launches Data Science And Artificial Intelligence Programme

IIT Roorkee Programme: This executive programme aims to equip professionals with the essential skills and knowledge required to excel in the fields of data science and artificial intelligence

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
IIT Roorkee Launches Data Science And Artificial Intelligence Programme
IIT Roorkee Programme: Applicants must hold a bachelors degree with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) has partnered with Jaro Education, an online platform, which provides online courses in collaboration with Indian universities, to introduce a Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Applied Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

"This executive programme, offered by the Continuing Education Centre at IIT Roorkee, aims to equip professionals with the essential skills and knowledge required to excel in the fields of data science and artificial intelligence," the official press release read.

Eligibility, programme details

Applicants should have a bachelor's degree with a minimum of 50 per cent aggregate marks and have one year of work experience. For selection, candidates will have to submit personal details, educational qualifications, a resume, and a statement of purpose. The programme is 6-8 month-long.

The Post Graduate Certificate course in Applied Data Science & AI at IIT Roorkee is tailored to offer a detailed learning experience, covering both theoretical foundations and practical applications in these two courses. 

The curriculum is regularly updated to incorporate the latest industry trends, including Generative AI, to ensure participants stay current with new advancements, according to the institute.

The curriculum is structured into several modules, each addressing different areas of data science and AI:

  • Conceptual and Technical Foundations
  • Data Mining and Machine Learning
  • Analytics using NLP, Time Series, and Networks
  • Data-Driven Web Products
  • Data-Driven Business Decisions

This new program will explore essential concepts, methodologies, and real-world applications of data science and AI. Participants will receive practical training in key software tools and technologies such as Python, R, SQL, NoSQL, and cloud analytics. The program also features live online sessions led by IIT Roorkee faculty and offers two optional campus immersions for an enhanced learning experience.

The integration of data science and AI has created numerous career opportunities across different industries. Graduates can pursue roles such as Data Analyst, Data Scientist, Machine Learning Engineer, AI Specialist, Data Engineer, Business Intelligence Analyst, and AI Research Scientist. This program equips participants with the skills needed to excel in these roles and contribute to technological advancements in their fields.

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
IIT Roorkee, IIT Roorkee News, IIT Roorkee Data Science Programme
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Pearl Academy's Transformative Initiative for Women Inmates in Tihar Jail
IIT Roorkee Launches Data Science And Artificial Intelligence Programme
NIRF Rankings 2024: Explore Top 10 Medical Colleges In India
Next Article
NIRF Rankings 2024: Explore Top 10 Medical Colleges In India
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;