IIT Mandi's Programme Provides Students An Opportunity To Design Their Own Curriculum

The Indian Institute of Technology Mandi (IIT) has introduced a BTech program in General Engineering that will provide an opportunity to students to design their own curriculum.

The programme begins with a comprehensive exploration of Engineering during the first two years. Strong foundation is built into core courses spanning various branches such as Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Data Science, and Computer Science.

In the later years, students have the opportunity to specialise and enhance their expertise in a sector of their interest. They can enroll in courses offered by various partner institutions and industries both nationally and internationally. IIT Mandi has partnered with Dalarna University, Sweden; Central Manufacturing Technology Institute, Bengaluru and National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Kangra.

Alternatively, students can also continue their studies at IIT Mandi and specialise in Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, Cybersecurity, Advanced Manufacturing, entrepreneurship, or e-mobility. Additionally, the programme offers a dual-degree option with an MBA degree, providing students with a holistic educational experience and broadening their career prospects.

As per the official release by IIT Mandi, the course allows students to enhance their learning experience and gain exposure to the latest developments in the field. During the final two years, students choose a specialisation aligned with their career aspirations. Complemented by tailored courses, they can spend one year at a collaborating institute or industry, gaining invaluable practical experience.



