IIT Mandi Launches Six New Postgraduate Programs

These courses bring the Institute close to its target of having 60% PG students in its student strength

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi has launched six new postgraduate programs in the past one year between August 2017 and August 2018. According to a statement from the Himachal-based technological institute, these courses bring the Institute close to its target of having 60% postgraduate students in its student strength.

The programs include M.Sc. in Physics, M.Tech. in Power Electronics and Drives (PED), M.Tech. in Structural Engineering, M.Tech. in Very-Large-Scale Integration (VLSI), M.Tech. in Communications and Signal Processing (CSP) and M.A. in Development Studies.

These programs were introduced as part of IIT Mandi's vision to be a leader in Science and Technology education, knowledge creation and innovation.

IIT Mandi-Incubated AI Startup Bags Awards In Startup Pitch Contest

"With the introduction of these new programs, IIT Mandi is one step closer towards achieving its target of 60 percent postgraduate students in its student strength in the coming years," the statement said.

"These new post-graduate programs in core and applied disciplines are designed considering the academic and career prospects of the students and with the introduction of these new programs, IIT Mandi aims to attract bright students from all over India for post-graduate studies," Dr. Pradeep C. Parameswaran, Dean (Academics), IIT Mandi, said while speaking about the importance of these programs.

IIT Mandi Professor Identifies Crucial Regions Within The Protein Of Zika Virus

The M.Sc and M.Tech programmes in PED, VLSI and CSP have an intake of 30 while MA Development Studies and M.Tech. Structural Engineering now accommodates 18 students each.

Click here for more Education News

