IIT Madras To Establish First International Research And Innovation Centre In Dubai

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT Madras) is set to establish its first international flagship centre in Dubai, focused on research, innovation, and entrepreneurship, reports PTI. Scheduled to launch in early 2025, the IITM Global Dubai Centre will specialise in advanced fields such as artificial intelligence (AI), data science, robotics, and sustainable energy, creating a vital link to India's entrepreneurial ecosystem.

This initiative is made possible through an agreement between IIT Madras and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET). The agreement was signed by Hadi Badri, CEO of the Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), and Prof. Raghunathan Rengaswamy, Dean of Global Engagement at IIT Madras, during GITEX Global 2024, one of the largest technology exhibitions worldwide.

The IITM Global Dubai Centre, the first of its kind under IITM's new entity, 'IITM Global,' will focus on driving research, innovation, intellectual property licensing, and technology transfer in priority areas for Dubai, including AI, data science, robotics, and sustainable energy technologies. It will also support the international scaling of deep-tech startups as part of IITM Global's initiatives.

IIT Madras is recognised both in India and globally for its excellence in technical education, research, innovation, entrepreneurship, and industry partnerships. Its success stems from its world-class faculty, talented students, skilled staff, and strong administration. IIT Madras has also been designated as an Institute of Eminence.

The institute was founded with the assistance of the German government, following an agreement signed in 1959 to establish a top engineering school in India.

