IIT Madras Starts Sports Excellence-Based Admissions in UG Courses

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has started the ‘Sports Excellence Admission' (SEA) from the academic year 2024-2025. The institute is the first IIT in the country to introduce admissions for sportspersons in its undergraduate programmes.



The admission process through SEA will require a student to qualify JEE (Advanced) but would not be through Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) portal rather through a separate portal operated by IIT Madras.

Candidates who have secured a position in the Common Rank List (CRL) or category-wise rank list in the JEE (Advanced) 2024, and have won at least one medal in any National/International-level sports competition in the last four years are encouraged to apply.



A separate ‘Sports Rank List' (SRL) will be prepared based on the total score obtained by the candidates on their performance in a specific list of sports. The seat allotment will be done based on this list.

This initiative is to recognise and reward talented students who have excelled in sports. This programme encourages deserving students to pursue higher education while continuing to excel in their sports.

Through this initiative, the Institute will offer two supernumerary seats, of which one will be exclusively for female students, in each of its undergraduate programmes for Indian Nationals.

Complete details are available on the portal: https://jeeadv.iitm.ac.in/sea

This initiative is to recognize and reward talented students who have excelled in sports. This programme encourages deserving students to pursue higher education while continuing to excel in their sports.