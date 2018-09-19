IIT Madras, IEOT-ONGC Collaborate To Develop Database Management Systems For Offshore Platforms

The project is being spearheaded from IIT Madras by Dr. S. Nallayarasu from Deptt. of Ocean Engineering

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is collaborating with Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) to enhance the operational life cycle of existing platforms and reduce running and operating cost by optimum use of offshore survey requirements. IIT Madras is going to develop a Database Management System for all the 280-plus platforms of ONGC and develop software for Structural Integrity Management System (SIMS) as well, said a statement from IIT Madras.

Speaking about the importance of this initiative, Prof. Ravindra Gettu said, "This is an important collaboration that has the potential to bring about significant results. We are sure this will be the first of many such tie-ups between IIT Madras and ONGC."

Speaking on the occasion of signing the agreement, Mr. Dinesh Kumar said, "This kind of collaboration will go a long way in benefiting the country. This is part of a concerted effort to further industry-academic collaboration and a good start has been made between IIT Madras and ONGC. "

Prof. Ravindra Gettu, Dean (Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research), IIT Madras, and Mr. Dinesh Kumar, Executive Director, Head of Institute of Engineering and Ocean Technology (IEOT), ONGC, Panvel, signed the agreement for the Collaborative R&D project titled 'Development of Structural Integrity Management System (SIMS) For Offshore Platforms of ONGC' here on 12th September 2018.

The existing offshore platforms in Mumbai High have been operational for more than three decades.

"Though the design life has exceeded in some cases, oil and gas production still continues as their reservoirs are producing. Hence considerable effort has been spent on maintaining the structural stability and strength of these platforms for the last 10 to 15 years by both ONGC and IEOT in terms of mitigation measures such as underwater strengthening of members, removal of marine growth and many other activities including load shedding in some cases," said the statement.

The project is being spearheaded from IIT Madras by Dr. S. Nallayarasu, Professor in the Department of Ocean Engineering who has over 25 years of experience in Oil and Gas industry, research and teaching.

Speaking about the challenges involved in this project, Dr. Nallayarasu, said, "The IEOT and Department of Ocean Engineering, IIT Madras, has been working on several collaborative projects such as non-linear ultimate strength of offshore platforms and structural integrity assessment in the past. The synergy between IEOT and IITM will be continued to develop a technology based tool for monitoring, assessment, inspection and maintenance of structural integrity of existing platforms to fulfill operational and regulatory requirements for prolonged production of oil and gas."

Another feature of this project is to develop the location based design criteria specific to the platforms operated by ONGC in this region. This will become a starting point for development of codes and standards for offshore platforms in India which does not exist as of now. SIMS software is being developed in line with Government of India's 'Make in India' policy under the umbrella of ONGC-PAN IIT program.

