IIT Kharagpur Students On Mission Mode To Reduce Plastics In Campus

A group of students at the IIT Kharagpur is on a mission mode to reduce usage of single-use plastic within the campus. The students, numbering around 30, are in the process of forming a students society which will tackle environmental issues and work towards creating awareness in collecting and disposing plastic waste, including e-waste, an IIT Kharagpur statement said Wednesday.

The students are themselves not using single-use plastic for over four months and now wanted to inspire other students in the campus to follow their example, it said.

Over 500 students have shown interest in joining the society and taken up the cause, the statement said.

The students' society, named 'Vision Prabaho', will be undertaking projects to come up with innovative ways of organic, inorganic and electronic waste disposal.

The group has also performed street plays in the campus market as part of the awareness campaign.

"We hold a great responsibility to actively participate in dealing with major environmental issues like irresponsible use of plastics, waste and resource management, conservation of water body, preserving bio-diversity and reducing carbon footprint in and around the campus," founding members of the group were quoted in the statement.