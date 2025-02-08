IIT Kharagpur Inaugurates Yoga And Meditation Lounge For Students' Mental Wellness

IIT Kharagpur has introduced the Zen Lounge, a dedicated space for yoga and meditation, aimed at fostering mindfulness, well-being, and mental wellness among students. Located within the SNIG Girls Hostel, this initiative marks a significant step in promoting holistic education and enhancing student welfare on campus.



The inauguration event saw the participation of Deans, faculty members, students, and distinguished alumni, including Ms. Viji Narayanan. She shared her experiences and insights on the importance of balancing academic pressures with personal well-being. The event featured a symbolic ribbon-cutting ceremony and a guided tour of the Zen Lounge.

The Zen Lounge has been established with the support of Ms Viji Narayanan, a alumna of IIT Kharagpur who lived in the same girls' hostel during her undergraduate years (1986-1991). Her vision for the lounge stems from her transformative experiences at the institute and her deep understanding of the importance of mental well-being for academic and personal growth.



The Zen Lounge will host a variety of activities, such as guided meditation sessions, yoga workshops, and wellness talks, all aimed at improving students' mental health and helping them manage the pressures of academic life effectively.



The lounge features a thoughtfully designed space equipped with modern amenities, including dedicated areas for yoga, meditation, and quiet reflection. Its calming design incorporates natural light and a serene ambiance, offering students a tranquil environment to relax, meditate, and practice mindfulness.

