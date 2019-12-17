IIT Kharagpur Announces Joint PhD Program With Auckland University

IIT Kharagpur has set up a joint PhD programme with the University of Auckland, New Zealand.

In another first for the Institute, IIT Kharagpur has set up a joint PhD programme with the University of Auckland, New Zealand. The Kiwi university called it an historic agreement, noting that this was the first engagement of its kind between the two countries. The joint PhD programme is aimed to strengthen the economic and research ties between New Zealand and India.

The programme, set to admit the first batch of students in Autumn 2020, will initially focus on Engineering but is open to all other subject areas. The joint doctoral student will pursue their research under the supervision of academics in both institutions and will split their time between the two campuses, according to a statement from IIT Kharagpur.

Doctoral candidates will have access to opportunities at both institutions, whether it's related to their research programme or their professional development.

A single thesis will be submitted at the end which will be examined by both institutions, and if accepted by both, the student will be awarded a testamur bearing the seals of IIT Kharagpur and the University of Auckland.

University of Auckland led a senior delegation to IIT Kharagpur in 2018 and since then, leadership from six of their eight faculties have visited the IIT Kharagpur campus and this engagement culminated into this productive collaboration.

Professor Sriman Kumar Bhattacharyya, IIT Kharagpur Director, along with Dean of International Relations Professor Baidurya Bhattacharya, recently visited Auckland to officially sign the agreement.

University of Auckland Vice-Chancellor Professor Stuart McCutcheon, Dr Caroline Daley, Dean of Graduate Studies at the University of Auckland, and Professor Nic Smith, Dean and Faculty of Engineering were present on the occasion.

Director Bhattacharyya said, "We take immense pride in initiating this joint PhD programme with New Zealand's top university. The scope of collaborations between the two institutions is vast and we will provide all necessary support to take our relationship to greater heights. Some of the research areas identified for collaboration include advanced manufacturing, cyber-physical security, and advanced materials, as well as affordable healthcare and intelligent transportation technologies."

University of Auckland Vice-Chancellor Professor Stuart McCutcheon said, "This historic agreement recognises the importance of top institutions engaging internationally. India is of tremendous economic importance to New Zealand and I welcome the opportunity this partnership will bring to enhance research outputs at both institutions, as well as the enriched learning it will deliver for PhD students."

University of Auckland, ranked 83 by QS World University Ranking is New Zealand's highest ranked university.

Click here for more Education News