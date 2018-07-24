IIT Kharagpur Announces 9 New Scholarships, 2 Awards For Undergraduate Students

IIT Kharagpur Announces 9 New Scholarships, 2 Awards For UG Students

IIT Kharagpur today announced several new awards and scholarships for undergraduate students. The awards and scholarships are meant for academic and research purposes. The institute, in a press statement, said that following donations by alumni and corporates, it has instituted nine new scholarships and two awards for undergraduate students. Both the awards and scholarships will be given from this month.

Subrata Chattopadhyay, Dean, Alumni Affairs at IIT Kharagpur said that for the existing scholarships at the institute, the lower cut-off for economic background of students is at such a threshold that students falling in marginally higher categories are not able to apply for any assistance.

He said that given the cost of living, even these students need some sort of financial support and hence the institute has increased the threshold of the current family income upto Rs 10 lakh and Rs 15 lakh per year for different scholarships to accommodate more students.

The press statement released by the institute also said that itwill also be funding research at undergraduate level from its endowment fund built out of alumni donations over the years.



