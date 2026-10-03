IIT Kharagpur Alumnus, Skyroot CEO Pawan Chandana Among TIME's 100 Most Influential Rising Stars

IIT Kharagpur alumnus and Skyroot Aerospace co-founder and CEO Pawan Kumar Chandana has been named to TIME's 2026 TIME100 Next list, which recognises emerging leaders shaping the future across various fields. Chandana's recognition comes after Skyroot Aerospace's successful Vikram-I mission, which marked a significant milestone for India's private space sector. On July 18, 2026, Vikram-I became the first privately developed Indian rocket to successfully launch to orbit from Indian soil, carrying multiple payloads into Low Earth Orbit.

Chandana, a 2012 Mechanical Engineering graduate with a dual degree from IIT Kharagpur, began his career as a scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) before co-founding Skyroot Aerospace.

IIT Kharagpur congratulated Chandana on the global recognition, describing it as another proud moment for the institute and a celebration of Indian innovation on the world stage.

"Congratulations, Pawan, on this remarkable recognition. From Kharagpur to space - and from India to the world," the institute said.

Skyroot Aerospace also congratulated its co-founder and CEO, describing the recognition as a milestone in his journey from an ISRO engineer who believed India's private sector could build and launch rockets to leading the development of Vikram-I.

Vikram-I: A Milestone For India's Private Space Sector

Vikram-I is a four-stage orbital launch vehicle developed by Skyroot Aerospace to launch small satellites into Low Earth Orbit. It comprises three solid-propellant stages and a liquid-propellant upper stage.

The rocket lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 18. ISRO said the mission marked the first time a private Indian company had undertaken an orbital launch of a rocket from Indian soil.

The mission followed Skyroot's earlier Vikram-S sub-orbital mission, which was launched from Sriharikota on November 18, 2022. Vikram-S served as a technology demonstrator for the company's privately developed rocket technology.

Pawan Kumar Chandana's Journey

Chandana is the co-founder and CEO of Skyroot Aerospace. Before establishing the space start-up, he worked as a scientist at ISRO.

His journey from an ISRO engineer to an entrepreneur in India's private space sector has coincided with the country's growing participation of private companies in space activities following the space-sector reforms announced in 2020.