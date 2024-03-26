IIT Kharagpur Admissions Open For Joint Masters and PhD Programme, Check Details

IIT Kharagpur has invited applications for the Joint Masters and PhD programme in Engineering, City Planning and Architecture for the admission year 2024-2025. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the institute for detailed information.

The programme will enable students to enrol themselves for PhD after completion of first year of MTech/MCP/MArch course.

Interested students having CGPA 8.0 and above in first year, are eligible to appear for written test and/or interview to judge their suitability to enrol for PhD. Those who do not qualify for PhD can continue with their two-year MTech/MCP/MArch programme.

Students selected for PhD will have to complete the two year academic requirements of MTech/MCP/MArch programme before enrolment for PhD. For these students, the MTech/MCP/MArch and PhD degree will be awarded together upon successful completion of PhD.

Eligibility

Students of all categories with a Bachelor's degree in Engineering/ Technology/Architecture/MSc or equivalent professional degrees and having a valid GATE score are eligible to apply.

Application procedure

Candidates are required to register in the Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP) first before applying for Joint MTech/MCP-PhD programmes in the Institute (https://gateoffice.iitkgp.ac.in/jmp). COAP registration number will be required to apply for admission in the Institute.

The application fee is Rs 500 for GE/OBC/EWS Male/Transgender candidates and Rs 250 for all Female or PwD/SC/ST candidates. The fee is non-refundable and has to be made in online mode.

The candidates, who receive offers from IIT Kharagpur (based on GATE score and opt for “Accept & Freeze” on the “Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP)” have to pay a seat booking fee of Rs 30,000.