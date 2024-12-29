IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2024: Registration Begins For Various Posts, Salary Up To 2.16 Lakh

IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2024: The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) has initiated the application process for the Administrative and Technical Cadre Recruitment 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, itk.ac.in.

The last date to apply online for the recruitment is January 31, 2025.

Pay Scale

Selected candidates will receive a salary ranging from Rs 21,700 to Rs 2,16,600.

IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2024: Registration Fee

For Group A Posts:

General, OBC, and EWS candidates must pay Rs. 1000, while SC, ST, and PH candidates need to pay Rs. 500. All women candidates, irrespective of category, are exempt from paying any fees.

For Group B and C Posts:

General, OBC, and EWS candidates must pay Rs. 700, while SC, ST, and PH candidates need to pay Rs. 350. All women candidates, irrespective of category, are exempt from paying any fees.

The official notification states: "Please note that admission to the written test is purely provisional. Before appearing for the Job-Oriented Practical Test/Interview, candidates' details may be verified with original certificates. Candidates will be allowed to proceed with the recruitment process only if their documentation satisfactorily matches the data provided in the online application form. Failure to do so will make the candidate ineligible to continue further in the recruitment process."

IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2024: Posts Available

Senior Superintending Engineer

Superintending Engineer

Deputy Registrar

Executive Engineer

Assistant Counselor

Assistant Registrar

Assistant Registrar (Library)

Hall Management Officer

Medical Officer

Assistant Security Officer [for women only]

Assistant Sports Officer

Junior Technical Superintendent

Junior Assistant

The selection process may include the following:

(i) A written test and/or a seminar or presentation to an expert panel, followed by a personal interview for shortlisted candidates applying for posts numbered 1 to 8.

(ii) An interview for post number 9.

(iii) A written test, skill test, job-oriented practical test, or any other selection method as per the rules for the remaining posts.