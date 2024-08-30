Advertisement

IIT Kanpur Launches Certificate Programme In Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning

The course is tailored for scholars, students, faculty, industry professionals, and R&D staff.

IIT Kanpur Launches Certificate Programme In Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning
IIT Kanpur Certification Programme on Python: This four-week course will be offered online.

IIT Kanpur is offering a new certificate programme focused on Python for Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Deep Learning (DL). This comprehensive four-week course, running from December 01 to 27, is designed to provide an in-depth understanding and hands-on experience with advanced algorithms and software in these fields. The programme is tailored for scholars, students, faculty, industry professionals, and R&D staff. It aims to equip participants with practical skills in AI, ML, Neural Networks (NN), and DL, enhancing their capabilities for projects, research, and career advancement.

Participants will engage in problem-solving sessions to prepare for AI/ML and DL tests and job interviews. The course also features extensive Python projects using real-world datasets across various domains such as Business, Medicine, Science, and Engineering. Tools and packages covered include NUMPY, LINALG, MATPLOTLIB, PANDAS, SCIKIT-LEARN, TENSORFLOW, and KERAS.

Classes will be conducted online via Zoom, offering flexibility for participants worldwide.

Application Deadlines:

  • Early Bird: October 29
  • Regular: November 19

Programme Benefits:

  • UG/PG Students: Acquire cutting-edge programming skills and AI/ML knowledge, gaining a competitive edge in placements and thesis projects.
  • Class 11/12 Students: Build a strong foundation in Python and AI/ML for a future career in technology.
  • PhD Scholars/Faculty Members: Utilise Python and related packages for research, virtual labs, and project guidance in AI/ML technologies.
  • Industry Professionals: Advance your skills with Python AI/ML and various packages, including principles of Module Design and Analysis.

Target Sections:

  • BTech/BE students
  • BSc/BBA/BCA students
  • MTech/ME students
  • MSc/MBA/MCA students
  • PhD scholars
  • Exceptional Class 11/12 students
  • Faculty members of Engineering/Science/Management
  • Professionals from Industry and R&D organisations
IIT Kanpur, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning
