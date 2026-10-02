IIT Jodhpur Invites Applications For Graduate Apprenticeship, Check Key Details

IIT Jodhpur Graduate Apprenticeship: IIT Jodhpur has invited applications for Graduate Apprenticeship for a period of one year. The deadline for submission of applications is October 30. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official NATS 2.0 portal, nats.education.gov.in. Selected candidates will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 20,000.

According to the institute, the apprenticeship training is temporary in nature and is intended to provide practical exposure and on-the-job learning in the administrative and technical domains of the institute.

There are a total of 27 apprenticeship vacancies, including 15 in the Administration unit and 12 in the Technical unit. Candidates applying for the Administration unit must be graduates in any discipline, while those applying for the Technical unit must hold a degree in Engineering or Technology.

Category-wise vacancies

Administration unit

UR: 7

OBC: 3

SC: 3

ST: 2

Technical unit

UR: 7

OBC: 2

SC: 2

ST: 1

Eligibility criteria

Candidates who completed their qualifying degree in 2022 or thereafter are eligible to apply.

Applicants who have already undergone or are currently undergoing apprenticeship training under the Apprentices Act elsewhere will not be eligible, and their candidature will not be considered.

Application process

Applications must be submitted online through the NATS 2.0 portal, nats.education.gov.in. No other mode of application, including hard-copy applications, will be accepted.

Only applicants registered on the NATS 2.0 portal and applying against this advertisement will be considered.

Applicants must enter their marks as a percentage in the online application form.

In case of CGPA, the percentage must be calculated according to the formula prescribed by the respective university or institution. Documentary proof of the conversion will have to be produced at the time of document verification.

Selection process

Candidates will be shortlisted based on the percentage of marks obtained in their graduation degree.

The institute reserves the right to prescribe and apply a suitable cut-off percentage in the graduation degree for shortlisting candidates, as deemed necessary. It may also limit the number of candidates shortlisted.

If required, screening of shortlisted candidates may, at the discretion of the institute, be conducted through a written test. The final selection will be based solely on performance in the interview.

The institute's decision regarding the shortlisting criteria, mode of test or interview, and provisional selection will be final and binding on all applicants.

Document verification

The offer of engagement will be subject to clearance of document verification. The verification may be conducted before the interview and/or after provisional selection, at the discretion of the institute.

Aadhaar and banking compliance

Applicants must have an Aadhaar-seeded and DBT-enabled bank account.

The name and date of birth must match across the Matriculation Certificate, Aadhaar Card and bank records.

Bank account details must be correctly furnished in the online application form.

Engagement terms

The duration of the apprenticeship training will be one year from the date of joining.

The contract will automatically terminate upon completion of the training period.

Apprentices will have no right to claim regular employment at IIT Jodhpur at any stage.

IIT Jodhpur will have no obligation to provide employment after completion of the apprenticeship.

Apprentices will undergo on-the-job training in the section, department, centre, school, unit or office assigned by the institute.

No accommodation, travel allowance or additional benefits will be provided for appearing in the written test, interview, document verification or joining at the institute, or at any other stage.

The detailed advertisement is available on the institute's official website.