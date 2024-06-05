IIT JEE: Schedule Out For JoSAA Counselling 2024

Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the schedule for the counselling session for admission through JEE Advanced 2024. The counselling process for admission through the Joint Entrance Exam will begin after the announcement of JEE Advanced 2024 result.



Candidates who qualify the JEE Advanced 2024 will have to undergo the JoSAA 2024 counselling process to secure a seat at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information and Technology (IIITs) and other government-funded technical institutes (GFTIs).



The registration process for the counselling and choice filling for academic programmes under JoSAA will begin on June 10, 2024. Candidates who qualify for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) can fill in their AAT-specific choices starting from June 14, 2024, after the declaration of the AAT result. The pre-payment of the JoSAA seat acceptance fee will begin on June 14.



The Mock Seat Allocation-1 based on the choices filled in by candidates as on June 14, 2024, will be displayed on June 15, 2024.



The Mock Seat Allocation-2 based on the choices filled in by candidates as on June 16, 2024, will be displayed on June 17, 2024.



The registration process and choice filling for the academic programmes under JoSAA will conclude on June 18, 2024.



The allocated seats will be reconciled and verified on June 19, 2024.



The seat allocation process will begin soon after the verification process is complete. The Round 1 of the Seat Allocation will begin on June 20, 2024.



The Round 2 Seat Allocation Process will begin on June 27, 2024.



The allocation process for the Round 3 will begin on July 4, 2024.

The Round 4 Seat Allocation will begin on July 10, 2024.



The Final round of the Seat Allocation process for the IITs or the Round 5 will begin on July 17, 2024.

An extra round will be held from July 17 to July 26, 2024 for NIT + system only.