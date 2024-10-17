IIT JAM 2025 Registration Ends On October 18, Check Key Details

IIT JAM 2025 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, is set to close the registration window for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM)on October 18, 2024. This competitive exam is crucial for those seeking admission into Master of Science (MSc) and MSc-PhD combined courses at 22 IITs and other participating institutions. Interested candidates can register via the JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS) at the official website.

Registration Process

Candidates will need to provide basic personal information, academic qualifications, preferred study centre city, and identification documents while completing their registration. The registration fee must also be paid to finalize the application. The exam will be conducted on February 2, 2025, at 100 centres nationwide.

Key Dates To Remember

Final Date for Registration: October 18, 2024

IIT JAM Examination Date: February 02, 2025

Release Date of IIT JAM Results: March 16, 2025

IIT JAM 2025: Steps To Register

Visit the JOAPS portal at jam2025.iitd.ac.in.

Register by entering your personal and academic details.

Complete the application form by uploading a photograph and necessary documents, including a signature.

Pay the IIT JAM application fee for 2025.

Review the information provided and submit the application form.

Important Highlights

IIT Delhi is the organising institute for JAM 2025.

The examination is open to all nationals (Indian and foreign), with no age restrictions.

JAM 2025 will be a Computer-Based Test (CBT) featuring seven test papers.

The test will include three types of objective questions: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.

Candidates can appear for one or two test papers.

Qualifying candidates will be eligible for approximately 3,000 seats in IITs for the academic year 2025-26, with no additional evaluation process required.

JAM 2025 scores will facilitate admission to over 2,000 seats in the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and several National Institutes of Technology (NITs) through CCMN counselling.