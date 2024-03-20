IIT JAM 2024 Results, Answer Keys Released, Check Steps To Download

IIT JAM 2024 Results: The counselling process is set to begin on April 10.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, has released the final results and answer keys of the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2024. Those who appeared in the examination can download their final results and answer keys by visiting the official website. The examinations were held on February 11.

IIT JAM Result 2024: Steps To Download

Go to the official website.

Select the notification link titled, 'Candidates can view final marks on JOAPS portal."

It will lead you to the JOAPS portal.

Input your login details and submit.

IIT JAM 2024 final result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the final result for future use.

According to the official schedule, the JAM 2024 scorecards mentioning the All India Rank (AIR) and marks secured in the exam will be published on April 2 and they will remain available until July 31 on the official website of IIT Madras.

IIT JAM 2024: Counselling Process

The counselling process, set to begin on April 10, will be held in four rounds, with the likelihood of additional rounds depending on vacancies. The candidates who receive offers during counselling will need to select one option of three by visiting the official website:

(A) Accept and freeze

(B) Accept with an upgrade

(C) Reject and Quit.

IIT JAM 2024: Documents Required

IIT JAM application form

IIT JAM scorecard

IIT JAM admit card

Seat allotment letter

Class 10 marksheet

Class 12 marksheet

Certificate of nationality

PwD certificate (if required)

Graduation marksheets of all semesters

Valid identity proof