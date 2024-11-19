IIT Graduate's Post Thanking IT Job For Dream Home Sparks Debate

Information technology professionals in India now have an unprecedented advantage due to the arrival of the technology era. In addition to making life easier, the digital era has provided Indian youth the opportunity to pursue lucrative careers with high pay. For many, buying a home has become a symbol of success and a major life goal. However, the true cost of homeownership often extends beyond the initial purchase price.

Recently, a post by an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) alumnus thanking his tech career for helping him buy his dream home went viral, sparking mixed reactions online.

The post, shared on 'X' by Animesh Chouhan, an IIT Kharagpur graduate, expressed gratitude to Python, the popular programming language, for playing a pivotal role in his success. He credited his career as a software engineer at a financial company for making his dream home a reality, simply writing, "Thank you, Python."

Thank you Python 🐍 pic.twitter.com/Sr4U3uYQpd — Animesh Chouhan (@animeshsingh38) November 13, 2024

The post quickly gained traction, receiving over 1.3 million views, thousands of likes, and hundreds of comments in a short period.

Reactions to the Post

The post received a flurry of reactions on social media. Many users congratulated Mr Chouhan, with one remarking, "That's a beautiful home. Share more pictures if you can!" Another added, "Congratulations. Looks amazing, and may you build many more."

However, some responded by highlighting other possible contributors to his achievement. "It's not Python; it's your generational wealth," one user pointed out. Another quipped, "Say thank you to your father or grandfather for making this possible."

Amid the discussions, humor also found its way into the conversation. One user joked, "Time to start learning Python now."