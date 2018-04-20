IIT Delhi Team Wins Microsoft Imagine Cup India Finals

Microsoft India today concluded the 16th edition of Imagine Cup and announced RealVol (IIT Delhi), DrugSafe (RV College of Engineering, Bengaluru), and Practikality (Amity International School, Gurgaon) as winners of the India Chapter

Updated: April 20, 2018
Microsoft Imagine Cup India Finals Winners: RealVol, DrugSafe, and Practikality

New Delhi:  Microsoft India today concluded the 16th edition of Imagine Cup and announced RealVol (IIT Delhi), DrugSafe (RV College of Engineering, Bengaluru), and Practikality (Amity International School, Gurgaon) as winners of the India Chapter. These student teams will represent India at the Imagine Cup finals in U.S.A. and compete for $ 100,000 prize money and a mentoring session with Satya Nadella. 

The premier competition allows student developers to use their creativity and passion to solve real world problems and turn their ideas into reality, said a statement from the IT major. 

This year's India leg, according to the statement, also underscored the rising interest for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and related technologies like Cognitive Services and Chatbots among Indian students. 

"60 percent of the entries received from the participants were solutions powered by AI," it said.

"Imagine Cup is a true reflection of how the youth with their entrepreneurial capabilities are taking a lead in building solutions for real life challenges. Microsoft is helping them with right tools and skill sets to be able to pursue their passion of becoming successful entrepreneurs," said Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India.
 
"I am truly inspired by these young innovators and their entrepreneurial spirit. The use of Artificial Intelligence capabilities in some of these solutions is remarkable and I look forward to seeing them implemented in real life scenarios soon," he added.

This year's Imagine Cup, according to Microsoft India, also witnessed an increased participation from girl students, elevating the diversity ratio of the contest to 64 percent. 

There was also a 29 percent increase in accessibility related projects. With an outreach to key 50+ campuses from 10+ states like Rajasthan, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, etc Imagine Camps have impacted 10,000+ students across India.

