IISc Bangalore Invites Applications For Free Deep Learning, AI Course, Details Here

IISc Bangalore Deep Learning Course 2025: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, in collaboration with SWAYAM, is offering a free online course on Deep Learning, and registrations are currently open. The course, Foundations of Deep Learning: Concepts and Applications, is designed for undergraduate and postgraduate students with no prior background in the subject. It begins with fundamental questions often asked by beginners—such as the difference between machine learning and deep learning—and gradually moves to advanced topics including Gradient Descent (GD), Backpropagation (MSE), Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs), along with weekly hands-on exercises.

The course will run for three months- from January 19 to April 10, 2026. It will be taught by Prof. Sriram Ganapathy, Prof. Ashwini Kodipalli and Prof. Baishali Garai from IISc, Bangalore. While the course does not require prior knowledge of the subject, having basic familiarity with Python programming is recommended for a better understanding of the concepts.

What Does The Course Covers?

The course includes:

History and Evolution of Deep Learning with computational efficiency

Fundamentals of Image representation and Image preprocessing and Data augmentation

Hands-on on building a simple CNN model for binary and multiclass classification.

Hands-on on transfer learning and building an ensemble model.

Introduction to XAI: Algorithms and its working mechanism

Evaluation metrics for segmentation, CNN based segmentation algorithms: UNet

Introduction to Long-short term memory (LSTM) architecture and its necessity, Bidirectional LSTM, Stacked LSTMs

Transformer architectures, Large Language Models and more.

Course Certificate

Learners who wish to receive a certificate must register for the exam scheduled on April 25, 2026, which will be conducted in two sessions - 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm. The exam fee is Rs 1,000 and it will be a proctored, in-person test at designated exam centres.

How To Apply For IISc Bengaluru's Deep Learning Course?