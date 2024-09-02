IIRF Rankings 2024: Explore Top 10 Central Universities

IIRF Rankings 2024: The Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF), published by Education Post in 2016, is a recognised ranking system in India, evaluating over 1,000 institutions nationwide. Students aiming to enroll in leading central institutions undertake the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), administered by the University Grants Commission (UGC). In the 2024 IIRF rankings, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), University of Delhi (DU), Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) are among the highest-ranked central universities.

Prominent universities include the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Homi Bhabha National Institute (HBNI), Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research (IGIDR), Ashoka University, Dhirubhai Ambani Institute of Information and Communication Technology (DA-IICT), Shiv Nadar University (SNU), Amity University, and Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology (SVNIT). Key entrance exams for these universities include CUET, ICAR AIEEA, CUET PG, IIT JAM, KCET, AP PGCET, CCMN, and CPGET.

India's top universities, both central and state, are publicly funded by the government, helping to reduce education costs for students. These institutions play a crucial role in providing higher education in India, offering various programs such as MBA, engineering, and other specialised courses. Conversely, private universities, which are self-financed, are also responsible for providing students with their desired courses. All these institutions are regulated and accredited by the UGC in India. The UGC has introduced the CUET 2023 as part of the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) to facilitate admissions to leading universities.

List Of Top Central Universities: