IIRF 2024 Rankings: IIM Ahmedabad Leads Top MBA Colleges, Check List Here

The Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) has released the 2024 rankings for business schools. Maction Consulting, under the Federation for World Academics (FWA), evaluated over 300 management institutions, ranking 50 government and 160 private ones.

The rankings include six categories: Overall Ranking of Government and Private Institutions, Top 50 Business Schools Under University Program, Top 50 Business Schools for Research, Top 50 Schools of Eminence for Employability, and Top 20 Emerging Business Schools.

The evaluation criteria comprise Placement Performance, Teaching Learning Resources and Pedagogy, Research, Industry Income and Integration, Placement Strategy & Support, Future Orientation, and External Perception and International Outlook (EPIO). These rankings are valuable for those considering an MBA.

Here's an overview of the top 10 government B-Schools in the overall ranking:

Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad

National Rank: 1

Placement Performance: 139.28

Research: 124.28

Placement Strategy & Support: 134.42

FMS-Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi, New Delhi

National Rank: 2

Placement Performance: 138.42

Research: 126.85

Placement Strategy & Support: 132.85

Indian Institute of Management Calcutta, Kolkata

National Rank: 3

Placement Performance: 138.71

Research: 122.85

Placement Strategy & Support: 133.28

Indian Institute of Management Bangalore, Bengaluru

National Rank: 4

Placement Performance: 138.42

Research: 121.14

Placement Strategy & Support: 131.42

Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode

National Rank: 5

Placement Performance: 137.85

Research: 123.42

Placement Strategy & Support: 132.99

Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow

National Rank: 6

Placement Performance: 135.85

Research: 122.85

Placement Strategy & Support: 132.42

Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, New Delhi

National Rank: 7

Placement Performance: 135.42

Research: 124.28

Placement Strategy & Support: 128.71

Indian Institute of Management, Mumbai

National Rank: 8

Placement Performance: 132.28

Research: 123.71

Placement Strategy & Support: 136.56

IIM Indore-Indian Institute of Management, Indore

National Rank: 9

Placement Performance: 130.56

Research: 120.57

Placement Strategy & Support: 137.14

Shailesh J Mehta School of Management, IIT Bombay



National Rank: 10

Placement Performance: 130.14

Research: 122.42

Placement Strategy & Support: 135.71

