IIMC Result 2018: Entrance Results Soon @ Iimc.nic.in; Check Details Here

The IIMC entrance results will be published on the official website iimc.nic.in.

IIMC Results 2018: Upcoming Important Dates

Results for the IIMC entrance examination 2018 will be declared today at 5 PM on the official website of the institute. "Results for the IIMC entrance examination 2018 will be declared at 5:00 PM on 21st June," said a statement posted on the official website of the institute. The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) results will be published on the official website iimc.nic.in. The admission process in IIMC began on March 20, 2018 with the sale of application forms and entrance examinations for all courses (other than Urdu, Odia, Marathi and Malayalam) were held on May 27, 2018.Entrance examination for Journalism in Urdu, Odia, Marathi and Malayalam was held on May 26.Last year, IIMC had declared its entrance results in June last week IIMC conducts Post-graduate Diploma in English Journalism, Post-graduate Diploma in Hindi Journalism, Post-graduate Diploma in Radio & TV Journalism (Medium of Instruction: Bilingual - English & Hindi), Post-graduate Diploma in Advertising and Public Relations (Medium of Instruction: Bilingual - English & Hindi), Post-graduate Diploma in Odia Journalism, Post -graduate Diploma in Urdu Journalism, Post-graduate Diploma in Marathi Journalism and Post-graduate Diploma in Malayalam Journalism courses its campuses.First semester classes in IIMC is expected to start from August 1, 2018. Interview dates: Last week of June/Ist week of July 2018Announcement of final selection: IInd/IIIrd week ofJuly 2018Last date to deposit first instalment of fee: IIIrd week of July, 2018Last date to submit Graduation Marksheet/Degree, failing which the Provisional Admission will be cancelled: August 31, 2018Academic Session begins: Last week of July or Ist week of August, 2018