IIM Sambalpur To Hold Online Examination

The Indian Institute of Management, Sambalpur (IIM-S) has decided to conduct the end term examinations of the first year MBA students using the online proctoring system in view of the lockdown imposed to prevent Coronavirus spread.
IIM-S will be the first IIM in the country to conduct the examination using the online proctoring system, a senior institute official said.
Director of IIM-S, Mahadeo Jaiswal said the end term exams of the first year students was to be held in the fourth week of March this year, but the students had to vacate the hostel due to the lockdown at that time.
"As a result, the examination could not be held. Moreover, we are also not sure when the lockdown will end and normalcy will be restored. And under the circumstances, we have decided to conduct the end term examination of the first year students using the Online Proctoring System in June, Mr. Jaiswal said.
With this system, the students can appear for the tests by logging in through their laptop/desktop at their homes in different parts of the country. About 100 students will be appearing for the end term exam. This system of conducting tests online allows more transparency in the process, he said.
Moreover, with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI), there is no scope of human error in invigilation during the exam. There is no wastage of paper and handwriting will also not be an issue for the students. The process of examination is also cost effective. Around Rs 2.5 lakh will be spent on conducting the exam through this system, the Director said.
He said the third-party online proctoring portal will serve only as a platform for the students to appear in the examination. The questions will be set by the faculty of IIM Sambalpur and the answer scripts will be scrutinised by them as well.
With this system, each student will be monitored and invigilated during the examination through an AI tool to ensure they do not receive any external help for writing their answers. The interface will also capture the retina movement of the prospective candidates. The exam disrupts even if an examinee attends a phone call, he added.
Mr. Jaiswal further said that the institute is also planning to conduct all its examinations online henceforth even after the situation, caused by the lockdown in the wake of Covid pandemic, turns normal.
Click here for more Education News
World
India
State & District Details
|State
|Cases
|Active
|Recovered
|Deaths
DistrictCases
Mumbai3029
Pune660
Thane465
Nashik96
Nagpur76
Mumbai Sub Ur67
Yavatmal32
Aurangabad30
Sangli27
Ahmednagar27
Sholapur21
Buldhana21
Palaghar17
Akola17
Raigad17
Satara14
Kolhapur8
Latur8
Ratnagiri7
Amravati6
Jalgaon3
Osmanabad3
Sindhudurg (kudal)2
Chandrapur2
Dhule2
Beed1
Washim1
Parbhani1
Jalna1
Nandurbar1
Gondia1
Hingoli1
Details Awaited*22860
27524 1602
20446 1046
6059 512
1019 44
DistrictCases
Chennai303
Coimbatore133
Tiruppur109
Dindigul76
Erode70
Tirunelveli62
Chengalpattu53
Tiruchirapalli50
Namakkal50
Thiruvallur48
Thanjavur46
Madurai46
Nagapattinam44
Theni43
Karur42
Ranipet39
Villupuram36
Thoothukudi27
Thiruvarur27
Cuddalore26
Tenkasi26
Salem24
Vellore22
Virudhunagar19
Tirupattur17
Nagerkoil (kanyakumari)16
Sivagangai12
Tiruvannamalai12
Ramanathapuram11
Udagamandalam9
Kancheepuram9
Perambalur5
Ariyalur4
Kalllakurichi3
Pudukottai1
Details Awaited*8154
9674 447
7368 381
2240 64
66 2
DistrictCases
Ahmedabad1298
Surat338
Vadodara188
Rajkot40
Bhavnagar32
Anand28
Bharuch23
Gandhi Nagar17
Patan15
Narmada12
Panchmahal11
Banaskantha10
Arvalli8
Chhota Udepur7
Kutch6
Mehsana6
Botad5
Porbandar3
Mahisagar3
Kheda3
Gir Somnath3
Dahod3
Sabarkantha2
Valsad2
Morbi1
Jamnagar1
Tapi1
Details Awaited*7525
9591 324
5252 113
3753 191
586 20
DistrictCases
Tj From Quaritine1080
Central Delhi184
South East130
West Delhi122
South Delhi70
North Delhi60
Shahadara48
South West Delhi42
East Delhi38
New Delhi37
North West Delhi32
North East Delhi25
Details Awaited*6602
8470 472
5310 276
3045 187
115 9
DistrictCases
Jaipur537
Jodhpur228
Bharatpur102
Kota99
Tonk95
Banswara60
Iran Evacuees60
Nagaur58
Jhunjhunu37
Bikaner35
Jaisalmer32
Bhilwara28
Ajmer23
Jhalawar20
Churu14
Dausa13
Alwar7
Dungarpur5
Sawai Madhopur5
Udaipur4
Hanumangarh3
Karauli3
Pali2
Pratapgarh2
Sikar2
Dholpur1
Barmer1
Details Awaited*3058
4534 206
1829 81
2580 121
125 4
DistrictCases
Indore915
Bhopal277
Khargon41
Dhaar41
Khandwa (east Nimar)32
Ujjain29
Raisen29
Hoshangabad25
Jabalpur25
Barwani24
Dewas18
Vidisha13
Ratlam13
Morena13
Mandsaur9
Agar8
Shajapur6
Sheopur-kalan4
Alirajpur3
Gwalior3
Sagar2
Shivpuri2
Chindwara2
Betul2
Rajgarh1
Dindori1
Tikamgarh1
Details Awaited*2887
4426 253
2018 81
2171 167
237 5
DistrictCases
Agra241
Lucknow167
Gautam Budha Nagar98
Meerut75
Saharanpur72
Kanpur59
Firozabad58
Moradabad58
Ghaziabad41
Shamli26
Bijnor26
Basti19
Bulandshahar18
Sitapur17
Hapur17
Amroha17
Baghpat15
Rampur15
Varanasi14
Budaun13
Azamgarh7
Auraiya7
Sambhal7
Mathura6
Maharajganj6
Ghazipur6
Kannauj6
Pratapgarh6
Bareilly6
Muzaffar Nagar5
Jaunpur5
Lakhimpur Kheri4
Mainpuri4
Hathras4
Kanshi Ram Nagar (kasganj)3
Mirzapur3
Etah3
Etawah3
Kaushambi2
Banda2
Pilibhit2
Hardoi2
Rae-bareilly2
Unnao1
Sultanpur1
Bara-banki1
Sant Kabir Nagar1
Shahjahanpur1
Sant Ravi Das Nagar (bhadoi)1
Mau1
Gonda1
Allahabad1
Details Awaited*2726
3902 173
1742
2072 170
88 5
DistrictCases
Kolkata184
Howrah79
North 24 Parganas46
Purba Mednipur21
Hooghly12
South 24 Parganas9
Kalimpomg7
Paschim Burdwan7
Nadia6
Jalpaiguri5
Darjeeling4
Paschim Mednipur4
Diamond Harbour-hd3
Murshidabad2
Basirhat-hd1
Purba Burdwan1
Nandigram-hd1
Details Awaited*1985
2377 87
1394 13
768 66
215 8
DistrictCases
Kurnool158
Guntur128
Krishna76
Nellore67
Prakasam44
Kadapa37
West Godavari35
Anantapur29
Chittoor28
East Godavari24
Visakhapatnam20
Details Awaited*1559
2205 68
965 17
1192 50
48 1
DistrictCases
Sasnagar61
Jalandhar48
Patiala26
Pathankot24
Nawanshahr (sbs Nagar)19
Ludhiana16
Amritsar11
Mansa11
Hoshiarpur7
Moga4
Rupnagar3
Sangrur3
Faridkot3
Kapurthala2
Barnala2
Fatehgarh Sahib (sarhind)2
Muktsar1
Gurdaspur1
Firozepur1
Details Awaited*1690
1935 11
1680
223 23
32
DistrictCases
Hyderabad472
Suryapet75
Nizamabad56
Vikarabad36
Hyderabad Rural (ranga Reddy)35
Gadwal (jogulamba)32
Medchal30
Warangal25
Adilabad19
Karimnagar19
Nirmal18
Yadadri15
Nalgonda15
Mahaboobnagar12
Kamareddy11
Sangareddy8
Khammam7
Medak6
Asifabad (komarambhim)5
Kothagudem (badadri)4
Jagityal3
Siricilla (rajanna)3
Bhupalpally (jayashanker)3
Nagarkurnool2
Peddapally2
Mulugu2
Janagoan2
Siddipet1
Mahabubabad1
Details Awaited*495
1414 47
430 37
950 10
34
DistrictCases
Siwan29
Nalanda28
Munger20
Begusarai9
Patna7
Gaya5
Buxar4
Gopalganj3
Nawada3
Bhagalpur1
Bhojpur1
Lakhisarai1
Saran1
Vaishali1
Details Awaited*881
994 54
576 31
411 23
7
DistrictCases
Mysuru84
Bbmp66
Belagavi42
Vijayapura32
Kalburgi27
Bengaluru (u)23
Bagalkote21
Chikkaballapur16
Bidar15
Dakshin Kannada14
Ballari13
Mandya12
Bengaluru (r)12
Uttara Kannada11
Dharwad7
Gadag4
Udupi3
Tumakuru2
Davanagere2
Kodagu1
Chitradurga1
Details Awaited*579
987 28
492 17
460 9
35 2
DistrictCases
Bandipora81
Srinagar79
Baramulla43
Kupwara31
Jammu27
Shopian22
Udhampur20
Ganderbal14
Badgam13
Kulgam6
Rajouri4
Samba4
Anantnag3
Pulwama3
Details Awaited*633
983 12
487
485 19
11
DistrictCases
Nuh57
Faridabad42
Gurgaon38
Palwal34
Panchkula18
Ambala12
Sonepat7
Karnal6
Panipat5
Sirsa4
Yamunanagar3
Bhiwani3
Kurukshetra2
Kaithal2
Jind2
Hissar2
Rohtak1
Fatehabad1
Charkhi Dadri1
Details Awaited*578
818 25
368 4
439 21
11
DistrictCases
Khurda (bhuvaneshwar)46
Bhadrak8
Balasore3
Jajpur2
Kalahandi2
Kendrapara2
Sundargarh2
Cuttack1
Dhenkanal1
Puri1
Details Awaited*543
611 73
450 58
158 15
3
DistrictCases
Kasaragode170
Cannanore(kannur)92
Ernakulam24
Kozhicode (calicut)20
Malappuram20
Pathanamthitta17
Thiruvananthapuram14
Thrissur13
Idukki10
Kollam9
Palakkad8
Alappuzha5
Kottayam3
Wyanad3
Details Awaited*152
560 26
65 25
491 1
4
DistrictCases
Ranchi25
Bokaro10
Hazaribagh3
Dhanbad2
Simdega2
Deoghar1
Giridh1
Koderma1
Details Awaited*152
197 24
107 16
87 8
3
DistrictCases
Chandigarh26
Details Awaited*165
191 4
151
37 9
3
DistrictCases
Gomati1
North Tripura1
Details Awaited*154
156 1
127
29 13
0
DistrictCases
Golaghat9
Marigaon6
Dhubri4
Goalpara4
Nalbari4
Kamrup Metro2
Cachar1
Hailakandi1
Kamrup1
Karimganj1
Lakhimpur1
S Mancachar1
Details Awaited*52
87 7
46 7
39
2
DistrictCases
Dehradun24
Nainital9
Haridwar7
Udhamsingh Nagar4
Almora1
Pauri Garhwal1
Details Awaited*32
78 6
27 2
50 4
1
DistrictCases
Una16
Solan9
Chamba6
Kangra5
Hamirpur2
Sirmaur1
Details Awaited*35
74 8
33 8
39
2
DistrictCases
Korba28
Raipur5
Bilaspur1
Durg1
Rajnandgaon1
Details Awaited*24
60 1
4
56 1
0
DistrictCases
Leh (ladakh)14
Details Awaited*29
43
21
22
0
DistrictCases
South Andaman16
Details Awaited*17
33
0
33
0
DistrictCases
North Goa6
South Goa1
Details Awaited*7
14 7
7 7
7
0
DistrictCases
Puducherry6
Details Awaited*7
13
3
9
1
DistrictCases
East Khasi Hills11
Details Awaited*2
13
1
11 1
1
DistrictCases
Imphal West1
Thoubal1
Details Awaited*1
3 1
1 1
2
0
DistrictCases
Aizwal West1
1
0
1
0
DistrictCases
Lohit1
1
0
1
0
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*1
1
1
0
0
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)