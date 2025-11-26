IIM Lucknow Launches 99 Moonshots Fellowship To Support Doctoral Research

IIM Lucknow has launched a fellowship for doctoral community for pursuing research. The fellowship called '99 Moonshots' is being granted by class of 1999 post-graduate programme. Two PhD scholars will receive the fellowship support this year. The fellowship selection process requires applicants to pitch their research proposal to a designated selection committee which will evaluate the proposal on pre-defined criteria.

The fellowship will provide advanced academic support, publication incentives and conference participation opportunities.

A publication award of Rs. 1 Lakh for research published or accepted in top-tier (Category A and above) journals;

A conference grant of Rs. 3 Lakh to enable scholars to present at leading international conferences; and

Academic support, including contingency and data-collection grants, in line with the PhD Programme Manual

To ensure sustained academic progress, the awardees will present their research updates every six months to a monitoring committee comprising their Thesis Advisory Committee and a representative from the 1999 batch.

Sanjay Singh, Dean (Programme), Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow, said, "We are grateful to the class of 1999 for their generous contribution in establishing this fellowship for our PhD students. Their commitment to nurturing future scholars reflects the true spirit of the IIM Lucknow alumni community. I warmly congratulate the first fellowship awardees for their outstanding academic promise." He added, "This support will undoubtedly inspire them to pursue impactful research and uphold the highest standards of scholarship." Motivated to support their alma mater, the 1999 batch proposed this fellowship to strengthen high-quality research output at the institute.