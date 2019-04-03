IIM Calcutta's Annual Convocation On April 6, NR Narayana Murthy To Be The Chief Guest

IIM Calcutta convocation: 2-year MBA degrees will be awarded to 453 students

Indian Institute of Management Calcutta or IIM Calcutta is all set to celebrate its 54th annual convocation at its campus on 6th April 2019. The landmark ceremony will be graced by the presence of Infosys co-founder and IT tycoon, N.R. Narayana Murthy, according to a statement from the institute. This year, the 2-year MBA degree will be awarded to 453 students, including 312 male and 141 female students, graduating from the flagship Post Graduate Programme followed by 66 students, including 60 male and 6 female students in the 1-Year MBA for Executives.

The award of diplomas will be announced for 38 students, including 32 male and 6 female students, in Post Graduate Programme for Executives for Visionary Leadership in Manufacturing (PGPEX VLM) and 52 students, including 42 male and 10 female students, in Post Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics (PGDBA), the statement said.

The Institute will also confer 14 students, 7 each of male and female students, with their PhD degrees. Furthermore, selected students will be bestowed with various prizes and awards for their outstanding performance in their respective courses.

IIM Calcutta is the first Indian business school crowned with triple international accreditations by AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business), AMBA (Association of MBAs) and EQUIS, the three major international accreditation bodies for Business Schools, according to a an official statement.

