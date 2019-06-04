IIM Calcutta Rolls Out Programme On 'Competing On Digital Mindsets'

The eligibility for enrolling in the programme is work experience of at least 7 years after graduation.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta has rolled out a long duration programme on Competing on Digital Mindsets (CDM). The programme, according to a statement from the Institute, aims to equip participants with the ability to think about technology and business differently - such that they can re-wire client organizations enabling them to become agile in technology and business, and redesign organization and business processes with a digital mindset and outlook.

The programme which starts in July 2019 will have one session of three hours every week for a period of 11 months. The sessions will be delivered through Direct to Desktop mode.

The participants will be engaged in the curriculum through lectures, case studies, experiential learning, and an integrative capstone project along with guest lectures from practitioners.

Professor Priya Seetharaman and Professor Rahul Roy, Management Information Systems Group will be spearheading the programme.

The one-year programme by IIM Calcutta will focus on modules like Ontology of the Digital Shift, Cognitive Tools for the Digital World, Competences and Skills for the Digital Landscape and Organizing and Executing for Digital Business.

It has been designed with the belief that the most robust talent in the IT Sector shall compete not merely on the basis of digital technologies, digital capabilities, or digital experience but, more importantly, on the basis of a carefully cultivated digital mindset, said the statement.

"Gone are the days when IT professionals were only expected to develop, implement and maintain IT applications. Today, they also need to be more aware of different business domains, envision the changes and be able to visualize and create new digital experiences for their immediate and end customers. The CDM program aims to provide participants with the technical, business and soft skills to achieve this transformation," programme director Prof. Seetharaman said while sharing a glimpse of the programme's content and pedagogy.

