IIM Calcutta Invites Applications For Executive Programme In Healthcare Management

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta is inviting applications for executive programmes in healthcare management. The 12-month-long course starts on September 22. Upon successful completion of the programme, participants will receive a certificate.

Healthcare Context Module

It offers a comprehensive exploration of the worldwide and Indian healthcare environments, including healthcare systems, regulatory and ethical challenges, and diverse public policies across nations. It empowers participants to develop a comparative understanding of healthcare systems and grasp the socio-political decisions that underpin them, focusing on:

Healthcare systems in India and globally

Specific regulatory and ethical issues within the healthcare sector

Varied public policies influencing healthcare

Functional Module

It introduces participants to a wide range of management disciplines including marketing, organisational design, strategic management, human resources management, leadership, conflict resolution and negotiation, operations management (supply chain and project management), accounting, and finance. It enables them to examine how fundamental management principles from these areas can be effectively applied within the healthcare sector.

Key areas covered include:

Developing marketing strategies

Strategic organizational planning

Effective management of human resources

Achieving operational excellence

Analysis of financial statements and financial management

Sector-specific Module

This module addresses operational aspects of hospital planning and structure, quality and accreditation, use of data and technology in healthcare organisations, and the economics of the healthcare sector relevant to healthcare managers.

Topics covered include:

Health economics

Healthcare analytics

Entrepreneurship in healthcare

Integration of technology in healthcare

Effective healthcare organisation design

Eligibility

Academic Qualification:

Medical practitioners and administrators with recognised MBBS/BDS/BAMS degrees, as well as those with backgrounds in biotechnology and biomedical sciences (bachelor's degree or higher), are eligible to apply.

Work Experience:

Minimum of three years' experience in the healthcare sector.

Five years for applicants from other disciplinary backgrounds.

All applicants must have a minimum of 50% marks.

Internships and trainee experiences will not be considered as full-time work experience.

Admission Criteria

Selection is based on a candidate's profile evaluation, including educational qualifications, related experience, and Statement of Purpose, subject to meeting eligibility criteria.