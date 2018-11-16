First Woman Director Takes Charge At IIM Calcutta

Professor Anju Seth became the first woman director of the Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta (IIM-C) in the five decades of its existence. Professor Seth is an alumni of IIM-C and has most recently held the position of Pamplin Professor of Management at Virginia Tech, USA, the institute said in a statement Friday.

Prior to joining Virginia Tech, she was professor of business administration at the University of Illinois. She has received numerous awards for her teaching and research.

IIM-C board chairperson Shrikrishna Kulkarni said,"We are indeed delighted that Anju will be the first woman director of the IIM-C. She was the unanimous choice of the Search-cum-Selection Committee and the Board of Governors."

She completed her Ph.D. from the University ofMichigan and has a distinguished academic career spanning over25 years. She is on the editorial board of many scholarly journals.

Professor Anju Seth said, "It is an honour and privilege to be appointed to serve IIM-Calcutta in the position of Director. I look forward to working with faculty,staff, students, Governors and all other stakeholders to build on the Institutes strong foundations and accomplish new heights of eminence."

