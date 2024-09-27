IIM Bangalore Launches Executive Management Programme For Pune Executives

The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) is introducing the 71st cohort of its Executive General Management Programme (EGMP) in Pune. Specifically designed for working professionals in Pune and surrounding regions, this part-time programme caters to experienced professionals aiming to enhance their management skills and advance into senior roles. The deadline for application submission is October 7, and classes will begin on November 4. Interested candidates can apply through the IIM Bangalore website by searching for "EGMP Pune."

The 10-month EGMP combines a rigorous curriculum with a flexible delivery format. Participants will attend in-person sessions at IIM Bangalore, local sessions in Pune, and live online classes.

Targeted at mid-career professionals, the programme requires a minimum of five years of industry experience for eligibility. The selection process evaluates candidates based on their professional background, quality of experience, and diversity metrics. Upon successful completion, participants will be granted IIM Bangalore Executive Education Programme Alumni status, connecting them to a global alumni network.

Programme Objectives

Introduce contemporary business models and practices to the participants.

Develop competence in the disciplines and skills associated with general management.

Provide guidance to think through advanced business strategies with a global perspective.

EEP Alumni Status

Participants who complete the programme will receive IIMB EEP Alumni Status.

Program Fee and Schedule

The programme fee is Rs 7.5 lakh + GST (as applicable) per participant, payable in three installments as follows:

Rs 1,00,000 + applicable GST as a confirmation fee upon acceptance of the offer.

Rs 2,00,000 + applicable GST as the first installment upon admission.

Rs 2,25,000 + applicable GST as the second installment, due on December 20, 2024.

Rs 2,25,000 + applicable GST as the third installment, due on March 30, 2025.

S Parthasarathy, the Chief Programme Officer of Executive Education Programmes, said, "Pune is the hub for reputed manufacturing units, IT companies, GCCs, and the armed forces, but professionals in Pune do not have access to high-quality management programs from globally renowned B-Schools. This initiative from IIMB will help working executives in Pune consume a world-class program."