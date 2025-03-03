Advertisement

IIIT Kota Invites Applications For 25 Faculty Positions, Details Here

IIIT Kota Faculty Recruitment 2025: The recruitment offers positions ranging from Assistant Professor Grade-II (Level-10 and Level-11) on a contract basis to Professor (Level-14A).

Currently, IIIT Kota operates under the mentorship of Malaviya National Institute of Technology, Jaipur.

The Indian Institute of Information Technology, Kota (IIIT Kota) has announced a recruitment drive to fill 25 faculty positions, including Professor, Associate Professor, and Assistant Professor roles. The institute, a collaboration between the Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India, Government of Rajasthan, and industry partners under the Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) model, is inviting applications from highly qualified Indian nationals, including Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs).

The vacancies include reservations as per Government of India norms, with specific opportunities for UR, OBC-NCL, SC, ST, EWS, and PWD candidates.

Currently, IIIT Kota operates under the mentorship of Malaviya National Institute of Technology, Jaipur (MNIT Jaipur) and is temporarily located at MNIT Jaipur. The institute's permanent campus is under construction at Ranpur near Kota on 100.37 acres of land provided by the Government of Rajasthan.

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website, iiitkota.ac.in. The deadline for applications is 30 days from the publication of the advertisement in Employment News.

